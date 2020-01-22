Eric Paul Jones
On January 15, 2020, Eric made his graceful transition into the everlasting afterlife. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Josephine; his daughter, Lisa; two sons, Eric and Paul (Andi); his "favorite" grandson, Michael; and two granddaughters, Michelle and Dylana; his brother, William Jones (Swanee); his godson, Kenneth Brewer; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, colleagues and lifelong friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Eric Jones on Friday, January 24, 2020, Visitation 9:30 to 11 a.m.; Service 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington, DC.