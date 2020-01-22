The Washington Post

ERIC JONES

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
4850 Blagden Ave., NW
Washington, DC
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
4850 Blagden Ave., NW
Washington, DC
Notice
Eric Paul Jones  

On January 15, 2020, Eric made his graceful transition into the everlasting afterlife. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Josephine; his daughter, Lisa; two sons, Eric and Paul (Andi); his "favorite" grandson, Michael; and two granddaughters, Michelle and Dylana; his brother, William Jones (Swanee); his godson, Kenneth Brewer; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, colleagues and lifelong friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Eric Jones on Friday, January 24, 2020, Visitation 9:30 to 11 a.m.; Service 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington, DC.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 22, 2020
