ERIC "DUSTY" KANE (1962 - 2020)
Service Information
Notice
Eric Warren Kane  

Of Dale City, VA, passed away after a battle with cancer, February 16, 2020. Eric "Dusty" was born September 26, 1962. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Former Marine and skilled carpenter, he married the love of his life, Krysta Kane, on May 18, 2019, after being together for 17 years.
Dusty, loved spending time with family and friends. If you were his friend, you were his "Brother".
He had a passion for all sports. He enjoyed throwing horseshoes, Washington Capitals, Redskins, NASCAR, and was a devoted Washington Nationals fan and was a member of the Manassas Moose Lodge.
Dusty had a great work ethic, he was a very genuine and loyal person and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Krysta, mother, Dale Carey Kane, son, William "Billy" Kane, daughter, Erica and fiancé, Ricky along with their children, Laila, Hayden, Lakelynn, and Harper. He is also survived by his sister, Suzi Sullivan, her husband, Joe Sullivan, and niece, Kati Sullivan. His sister-in-law, Cedra Johnson, her husband, Billy Johnson, nieces: Tedra, Kyla, Alexa, and Nephew Calix. He was preceded in death by his father, Warren William Kane, his nephew, Tad Sullivan, and mother-in-law, Mrs. Cedra Cofflin.
Viewing will be Sunday, February 23, 2020, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Murphy's Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22203. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 24, at Clarendon United Methodist in Arlington, VA followed by internment at Columbia Gardens Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2020
