ERIC MATTHEWS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ERIC's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ERIC VAUGHN MATTHEWS   Ofc Metropolitan Police Department  
Entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Kristi Matthews. Loving father of Aaron Matthews. Devoted son of Patricia Parker Matthews and the late William E. Matthews, Sr. He is also survived by his brother, William E. Matthews, Jr. (Kelly); grandmother, Annie Springs; mother-in-law, Linda J. Isaac; father-in-law, Kenneth Isaac (Michelle); a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St Judah Spiritual Baptist Church, 43 Anacostia Rd. NE, Washington, DC (Masks are required) , from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Services Private. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangement by Hodges and Edwards.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St Judah Spiritual Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD 20746
301-899-0687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved