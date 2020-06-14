ERIC MATTHEWS

Entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Kristi Matthews. Loving father of Aaron Matthews. Devoted son of Patricia Parker Matthews and the late William E. Matthews, Sr. He is also survived by his brother, William E. Matthews, Jr. (Kelly); grandmother, Annie Springs; mother-in-law, Linda J. Isaac; father-in-law, Kenneth Isaac (Michelle); a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St Judah Spiritual Baptist Church, 43 Anacostia Rd. NE, Washington, DC (, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Services Private. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangement by Hodges and Edwards.