Eric Neff, a retired senior Foreign Service officer and Eric Neff, a retired senior Foreign Service officer and WWII Navy veteran died Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was 94 years old. The cause was a stroke.

Mr. Neff was born in Paris, France, in 1925, the son of Lewis K. Neff, Jr., President and Founding Partner of a merchant banking house in Paris. He was the grandson of Dr. Lewis K. Neff of New York City. In 1939, at the outbreak of WWII the family returned to New York. Mr. Neff attended Trinity Academy in New York City and then Harvard University . He earned an AB degree in English and History. While at Harvard, in 1943 he enlisted in the Navy's V-12 Officers Training Program. He later served on a P.C. in the North Pacific Theatre attached to the Naval Air Station on Attu.

After the war, he studied at the Sorbonne in Paris. In 1949 he joined USIS and was appointed Director of the Haitian-American Institute in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. During his tenure he created Haiti's first radio program devoted to the arts and the literary review, "Conjonction." In 1951 Mr. Neff joined a Nelson Rockefeller sponsored mission under the auspices of USIS to explore establishing multinational Cultural Centers in Western Europe. Upon completion of the mission he resigned from USIS and spent a year traveling in the Middle East and South Asia. In 1953-56 he attended Oxford University (Magdalen College) where he studied Oriental Languages and in 1956 he received the BA and MA degrees. Mr. Neff joined the State Department in 1957 and served as a Foreign Service Officer until his retirement in 1985. His overseas postings included India, Afghanistan, Cyprus, Pakistan and Belgium.

After his retirement, Mr. Neff devoted himself to writing novels and poetry. He was a member of the Harvard Club of New York City. His marriage to Muriel Michalover ended in divorce. His survivors include his wife of 52 years, Nancy Noble Neff, and their daughter, Rebecca Neff Short, her husband, Matthew Eric Short, and two grandchildren, Otis Neff Short and Ginger Mabel Short.

Funeral services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Lafayette Square