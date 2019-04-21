ERIC NOTICE

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERIC NOTICE.

 

ERIC G. NOTICE (Age 87)  

Eric George Notice, of Silver Spring, MD, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Ina Notice; two brothers, Frankford Notice and Herbert Notice; three sisters, Mavis Williams, Almira Notice Frazer and Louise Duffus; a step-daughter, Jean (Geraldine Jones); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service, 11 a.m., at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.
Funeral Home
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.