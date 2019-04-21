ERIC G. NOTICE (Age 87)
Eric George Notice, of Silver Spring, MD, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Ina Notice; two brothers, Frankford Notice and Herbert Notice; three sisters, Mavis Williams, Almira Notice Frazer and Louise Duffus; a step-daughter, Jean (Geraldine Jones); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service, 11 a.m., at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.