ERIC LEONARD OKIN
On Thursday, April 30, 2020, ERIC L. "Ric" OKIN of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Sonya Morris Okin. Devoted father of Deborah and Michael Gemma and Rebecca and Samuel Levy. Loving grandfather of Jacob and Alana Gemma and Ian Levy. Dear brother of Abby Okin. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2020; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services and shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Etz Hayim, www.etzhayim.net
or to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.