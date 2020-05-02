The Washington Post

ERIC OKIN

Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Shiva
Private
To be announced at a later date
Funeral service
Private
Notice
ERIC LEONARD OKIN  

On Thursday, April 30, 2020, ERIC L. "Ric" OKIN of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Sonya Morris Okin. Devoted father of Deborah and Michael Gemma and Rebecca and Samuel Levy. Loving grandfather of Jacob and Alana Gemma and Ian Levy. Dear brother of Abby Okin. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2020; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services and shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Etz Hayim, www.etzhayim.net or to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on May 2, 2020
