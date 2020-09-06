1/
ERIC PIPER
Eric B. Piper  
Eric B. Piper, age 71, passed away peacefully at Coastal Hospice at the Lake on August 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice Marie and Harry Piper, and is survived by his beloved daughter, Sarah Piper Niegenfind; his son-in-law, Keith Niegenfind; and his grandchildren, Lauren and Margaret.  Eric was born in Washington, DC and raised in Prince George's County. After graduating from the University of Maryland, he continued to live in Prince George's County and worked as a dental technician. He also worked as a veterinarian assistant at the Hyattsville Animal Hospital, where his love of animals shone through. In 2005, he relocated to Worcester County. He lived in Snow Hill and Ocean City before moving to Gull Creek in Berlin, MD. He loved living at Gull Creek and made many new friends there. Eric was a gentle spirit and known for his compassion and generosity. Much of his life was spent hiking the Chesapeake Bay beaches and collecting fossils of every size from every species. He was a talented photographer and an artist, creating many paintings, drawings and prints. He also used his artistic talents to create jewelry out of the items he collected from the beaches, and his skills with metal work helped him excel as a dental technical. Eric was a huge booster for Maryland, especially the blue crabs and oysters. He traveled the world for adventures and always enjoyed visiting family. Of all his achievements, he was proudest of his daughter, Sarah, and her family.  Arrangements entrusted to Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
