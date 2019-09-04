Eric Patrick Smith (Age 66)
Peacefully, on Monday, August 26, 2019, Eric Patrick Smith of Fort Washington, MD, entered into eternal rest. He was the beloved husband of Bernadette Smith; the loving father of Dana Smith Morgan (William), Kelly Smith, LaJuan Gorham (Norman), and Dale Doleman (Teri). He is survived also by 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1600 Morris Road, SE, Washington, DC 20020. Arrangements entrusted to Pope Funeral Home.