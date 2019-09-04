The Washington Post

ERIC SMITH

Our Lady of Perpetual Help
1600 Morris Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
1600 Morris Road, SE
Washington, DC
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
1600 Morris Road, SE
Washington, DC
Eric Patrick Smith (Age 66)  

Peacefully, on Monday, August 26, 2019, Eric Patrick Smith of Fort Washington, MD, entered into eternal rest. He was the beloved husband of Bernadette Smith; the loving father of Dana Smith Morgan (William), Kelly Smith, LaJuan Gorham (Norman), and Dale Doleman (Teri). He is survived also by 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1600 Morris Road, SE, Washington, DC 20020. Arrangements entrusted to Pope Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 4, 2019
