ERIC EUGENE SMITH

Beloved son, brother and uncle, born October 22, 1959, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 in Reston, VA. Visitation services will be held on August 7, 10 a.m., funeral service at 11 a.m., Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden St, Herndon, VA. Interment in Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Herndon, VA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Eric E. Smith Memorial Fund, Martin Luther King, Jr Church, 11400 N. Shore Dr., Reston, VA 20190.



