1/1
ERIC SMITH
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ERIC's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ERIC EUGENE SMITH  
Beloved son, brother and uncle, born October 22, 1959, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 in Reston, VA. Visitation services will be held on August 7, 10 a.m., funeral service at 11 a.m., Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden St, Herndon, VA. Interment in Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Herndon, VA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Eric E. Smith Memorial Fund, Martin Luther King, Jr Church, 11400 N. Shore Dr., Reston, VA 20190.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Adams-Green Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Adams-Green Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
(703) 437-1764
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved