ERIC STOER

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERIC STOER.

 

ERIC FITZHUGH STOER  
(Age 74)  

Of Annapolis, MD, passed away on March 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Husband of Judy, father of John, Kate Ben-David(Isaac), Phillip and Henry Stoer, and "Pops' of Ellie Ben-David. A celebration of Eric's life will be held at Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Rd, Annapolis, MD on Saturday, April 6. Memorial gathering to begin at 11 a.m. with service to follow at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation or The . To view Eric's obituary in full please visit

Funeral Home
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-897-4852
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.