

ERIC JASON TAYLOR



On April 5, 2020, Eric "Ricky" Jason Taylor died unexpectedly in his residence in Martinsburg, WV at the age of 49.

Eric was raised in Alexandria, Virginia, where he participated in many youth sports teams and clubs in and around Fort Hunt. He attended classes at Northern Virginia Community College with a focus towards a degree in general studies. In 2003, Eric began working for Northrop Grumman, where he had a successful career in Information Technology.

In 1998, Eric married Paula. his soulmate and relocated to Martinsburg. The couple was blessed with their wonderful son Tycen who brought Eric so much joy. Eric took great pride in teaching Tycen to be a loving and contributing member of the community. Tycen remembers him as a compassionate father who encouraged him to pursue his dreams, both now and in the future.

Eric was a dedicated husband, father, sibling, and friend, as evidenced by the selfless acts he performed each day for anyone that had the pleasure of knowing him. Eric had a love for life and spread his joy to others in many different ways. He was an active member of the church and often volunteered at local scouting troop events and church functions.

Eric is survived by his loving wife, Paula Taylor; son, Tycen Taylor; and siblings, David and Mat Taylor. He is preceded in death by his parents Celia Taylor and Michael Taylor.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a funeral service is not being scheduled at this time. Scheduled dates for both a Buddhist and Christian ceremony will be announced at a later date. Please celebrate Eric's life in the safety of your homes and keep the Taylor family in your thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, please send PayPal donations to [email protected] to help with financial assistance. The family would like to thank everyone for the support and condolences already received in this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Eric. We Love You.