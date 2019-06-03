Departed this life on May 24, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Eric Smith and Derrick Smith; four grandchildren, Michael Smith, Mia Smith, Diamond Smith and Devonte Colbert; five great-grandchildren, Caden Smith, Nia Smith, Nya Smith, Dakota Smith and Omari Colbert; one sister, Karen Smith; two nieces, Marjorie Tribble and Sherrell Tribble; one nephew, David Myers and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 7 from 1 p.m. until time of service 2 p.m. at STEWART FUNERAL HOME, 4001 Benning Rd. NE. Interment private.