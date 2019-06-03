The Washington Post

ERIC W. SMITH

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers


Departed this life on May 24, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Eric Smith and Derrick Smith; four grandchildren, Michael Smith, Mia Smith, Diamond Smith and Devonte Colbert; five great-grandchildren, Caden Smith, Nia Smith, Nya Smith, Dakota Smith and Omari Colbert; one sister, Karen Smith; two nieces, Marjorie Tribble and Sherrell Tribble; one nephew, David Myers and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 7 from 1 p.m. until time of service 2 p.m. at STEWART FUNERAL HOME, 4001 Benning Rd. NE. Interment private.

Published in The Washington Post on June 3, 2019
