ERICH EUGENE BAUMGARTNER
Erich Eugene Baumgartner, of Rockville, Maryland on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth "Betsy" Knell Baumgartner, to whom he was married to from 1955 until her death in 2001 and survived by his second wife, Nancy Tietjen, whom he married in 2014; father of Erich Baumgartner Jr. (Anna), Carol Hoy (Thomas), Mark Baumgartner (Maribeth), Steven Baumgartner (Anne), Lisa Rauf (Robert), Kathryn Gant (William) and the late Linda Baumgartner who died in 1959; Grandfather of 20 Great grandfather of 9; Brother of Bob (June) and Marge (Frank). Erich Graduated Regis High School, New York, NY and Villanova University, BS Business Administration, & Navy ROTC. He had a diverse and fulfilling career of 32 years with IBM, retiring as a Director of Industry Marketing Programs. Erich also gave of his time to many volunteer activities at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, Fallsmead neighborhood HOA and county social outreach programs. After a private funeral mass at St. Raphaels Catholic Church in Potomac MD on Monday April 20, 2020, Erich will be interred at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Rockville MD. The family will hold a celebration of Erich's life at a future date still to be determined. In lieu of flowers please direct donations to: The Ingleside Employee Appreciation Fund, Ingleside at King Farm 701 King Farm Blvd. Rockville, MD 20850. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services. www.colefuneral.com
.