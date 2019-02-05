Notice Guest Book View Sign



Erin Marie Thomas Haberman

Born August 17, 1968 originally of Bethesda MD died peacefully in her home on February 2, 2019 in Olney, MD at the age of 50. Erin is survived by her parents Blake and Nancy Thomas, Ashton; her children, Kiley, Tatum, and Amelia Haberman; siblings Megan (Buell) Hollister, Colin (Caroline) Thomas; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. Erin is predeceased by brother, Sean Thomas. Erin is native to the area attending Greenwood, Farquhar, and Sherwood. She briefly left Maryland to attend Baldwin - Wallace College in Berea, OH, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration focusing on Marketing in 1991. Erin worked as an Executive Administrator for Managed Care at America's Healthcare from 1991 - 1994 when she left to raise her first daughter, Erin went on to welcome two more children into her life. Growing up, Erin was active in soccer, skiing, horseback riding, Girl Scouts and teaching sailing, waterskiing and whitewater sports. During her college years, she continued to be active in intramural sports, played a large role in leadership on campus, a member of Alpha Phi Sorority, and a member of Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honorary. As a Girl Scout Leader 2009-2014, Council Member of the Patient/Family Advisory Board for MedStar Montgomery Medical Center 2013-2015; Erin continued her involvement in what was most important to her and her family. She was an avid lobbyist, advocate, and volunteer for Medicare and for Immune Deficiency Reform. She was a philanthropist, fundraiser; always thinking of others and how she could make this world a better place. Family, friends, and others whose lives Erin has touched are invited to the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held at St. John Episcopal Church, 3427 Olney Laytonsville Rd., Olney, MD 20832 on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Laytonsville Cemetery. A celebration of life party will be held at Manor Country Club, 14901 Carrolton Rd., Rockville, MD immediately following internment where we encourage all to come and celebrate Erin's life. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in Erin's name to Montgomery Hospice Care Center, www.montgomeryhospice.org/donate-support/donate-now . In Erin's memory she's asked all to Pay It Forward.

Funeral Home Roy W. Barber Funeral Home

21525 Laytonsville Road

Laytonsville , MD 20882

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 5, 2019

