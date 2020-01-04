

ERIN VISSER "POLLY"



Erin Dawn Visser, Stafford, VA. She was born March 7, 1974 in Elmhurst, IL, daughter of Jack Polly and Michelle (Jorgensen) Polly. She married her college sweetheart and husband of 20 years, Christopher Visser and is also survived by three beloved daughters, Nina (15), Anna (14), and Sophia, (12). Erin graduated from Hinsdale Central HS of Hinsdale IL, completed her bachelor degree at Northern Illinois University, her MBA at Ohio State and studied at Oxford. She was proud to be a teacher in Classical Conversations education and she was a talented singer and musician. Erin was predeceased by her grandparents, Robert and Irene Jorgensen, Jack and Jacquelynne Polly. Erin is also survived by sisters Heather Johnson (Robert), Shannon Polly, niece Madeline, nephew Joseph, Chris' parents James and Clara Visser, Chris's siblings Mark and Jennifer, aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service to celebrate Erin's life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Stafford, VA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Capital Caring Hospice.