Erma Hundley Collins (Age 66)
On Friday, September 27, 2019, Erma H. Collins of Silver Springs, MD passed. Beloved wife of Norbert J. Collins, Jr; loving mother of Jason E. Collins; devoted daughter of the late Leon and Lillian Hundley; dear sister of Maurice B. Hundley; cherished sister-in-law of Myrtle Hundley, Linda Rodgers, Richard Brock, Michael (Sheree) Brock, Jeffrey Collins, Garland Coleman, John Burroughs and Grace Burroughs; and daughter-in-law of Margaret Procter. Also survived by a host of devoted nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held at Shrine of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 12701 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, MD 20853 from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:45 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mesothelioma Research Foundation of America, www.mesorfa.org
. Please view and sign family guestbook at