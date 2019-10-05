The Washington Post

ERMA COLLINS (1953 - 2019)
  • "Erma was delight and had a wonderful sense of humor...."
    - Christal Curtis
Erma Hundley Collins (Age 66)  

On Friday, September 27, 2019, Erma H. Collins of Silver Springs, MD passed. Beloved wife of Norbert J. Collins, Jr; loving mother of Jason E. Collins; devoted daughter of the late Leon and Lillian Hundley; dear sister of Maurice B. Hundley; cherished sister-in-law of Myrtle Hundley, Linda Rodgers, Richard Brock, Michael (Sheree) Brock, Jeffrey Collins, Garland Coleman, John Burroughs and Grace Burroughs; and daughter-in-law of Margaret Procter. Also survived by a host of devoted nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held at Shrine of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 12701 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, MD 20853 from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:45 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mesothelioma Research Foundation of America, www.mesorfa.org. Please view and sign family guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 5, 2019
