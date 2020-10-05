LORDEMAN Erma I. Lordeman Of Gaithersburg, MD passed away peacefully in her apartment at Asbury Methodist Village on October 2, 2020, where she had resided for 14 years. She was born in Lucas, KS, the daughter of Alex and Anna Heinze on January 8, 1925. After graduating from Lucas High School, Erma worked as a telephone operator at the Army-Air Corp base in Salina, KS, where in 1944 she met her future husband, James E. Lordeman. After the war they married on September 4, 1947 in Jim's hometown of Altoona, PA. They were married for 67 years prior to his death on September 30, 2014. In addition to her husband, Erma was preceded in death by her parents, her three sisters and one brother. She is survived by her children, Ann and husband Jim Steen of Washington DC, Nancy Jo Leachman of Salina KS, Jane and partner Steve Askew of Gettysburg PA, and Jim and wife Bette of Brentwood, TN, as well as seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Erma was active in many volunteer activities and civic duties including Girl Scouts, Tenafly NJ Juvenile Conference Committee, teaching bridge to anyone with even a small interest, and was a regular blood donor for many years. Erma always looked on the bright side and did not let setbacks deter her ability to be thankful and happy for the blessings she received. Her steadfast support for the Washington Nationals, even when her eyesight was failing, may have been the key ingredient for victory in the 2019 World Series. Special thanks to Joyce DiNenna, Eunice Asor Boamah, and Kadija Koroma for their many years of compassionate care for our mother and father. In addition, we are thankful for Mom's friends in the AMV community for their many kindnesses. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Asbury Methodist Village Benevolence Fund (https://www.asbury.org/foundation/
) or Montgomery Hospice (https://montgomeryhospice.org/
). Due to the unusual circumstances regarding the corona virus, a memorial service is not planned at this time. A service may be held at a later date. Jim and Erma will be laid to rest together at the cemetery in Mom's hometown of Lucas, KS. Due to the unusual circumstances regarding the corona virus, a memorial service is not planned at this time. A service may be held at a later date. Jim and Erma will be laid to rest together at the cemetery in Mom's hometown of Lucas, KS.