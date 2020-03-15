Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERMA PACKMAN. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Send Flowers Notice

PACKMAN ERMA PACKMAN Erma Packman, born Erma Fuchs, died March 6, 2020, at the age of 96. Born in Brooklyn January 12, 1924, to Abraham Wallerstein Fuchs and Hannah Gitlin Fuchs, she spent her early childhood in the south, where her father, a public health engineer, helped to implement mosquito control. She and her family moved to Washington, D.C., in 1933, where her father subsequently implemented milk sanitation and became an officer in the United States Public Health Service. After having attended E.V. Brown Elementary, Alice Deal Junior High, and Woodrow Wilson High Schools, she studied Russian and French at Cornell during World War II, graduating in just three years. When her children later asked why she had gone through college in just three years, attending all year round, she replied dispassionately, "There was a war on." Immediately upon graduation, she went to work in the Pentagon for the OSS, tracking Russian Order of Battle. Following the end of the war, her Russian skills led her to a precursor of the CIA, where she met her husband of 64 years, Martin Packman, then a Japanese linguist and subsequently a career Civil Servant at the U.S. Department of State. When her children later asked why she had married their father, she replied dispassionately, "He was the funniest man I'd ever met." They worked together at the CIA for a time in the early 1950s, after which she became a contractor to the agency and raised two sons, Mark and John. During the 1960s and 70s, she hosted numerous meticulously planned dinner parties for Foreign Service colleagues and foreign embassy personnel. In addition, she planned, planted, and steadfastly maintained colorful flower beds and shrubs throughout the yard of their house on Barnaby Street. When her sons were in high school, she became the chief editor for Department of Defense research projects at the RAND Corporation, where she worked for the rest of her career. At RAND, she actively championed the softball team, a reflection of her lifelong fondness for baseball. She cared lovingly for not only her husband and sons, but also her sons' friends. She taught them all the importance of respect for everyone, regardless of race or any other characteristic. She always had a clear and unhesitatingly expressed vision of what was the right thing to do. Erma is survived by her sons; Mark's wife, Linda Becker Packman, and John's wife, Susan Shepard Packman; Mark and Linda's son, Joshua Hersh Packman, and his wife, Rachel Rosenthal; a great granddaughter, Hallel Ahavya Packman, born to Rachel and Joshua on January 13, 2020, the day after Erma's 96th birthday; and John and Susan's children, James Martin Packman and Sarah Lillian Packman. Her family will organize a memorial gathering in the near future.



