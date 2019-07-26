ERMA G. STARKS
Passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lester Dwight Starks, Sr.; daughter of Elizabeth Dillard; devoted mother of Lester, Jr. and Dwight Starks; sister of Curlie (Patricia) Dillard, Charles Dillard, Vivian Marshall, Mary Wright, Jean Garland, Linda Price and Breanda (Michael) Shear; grandmother of A'Shai, Romello, Nathaniel , Jessai, Chloe and Siya. She is also survived by sister-in-law , Ester Starks Thomas and a host of other relatives and friend. Visitation Saturday, July 27, from 2 p.m. to time of service 3 p.m. at Briscoe Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD.