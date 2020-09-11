ERMA TILLER

Libby entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was the devoted wife, to Robert Tiller and a loving mother to her one son, Robert Epps. She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and two brothers, and one step-son. Libby is survived by three brothers, three sisters-in-law, one daughter-in-law, three stepchildren, six nieces, four nephews, and many greats and great-great nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Her viewing will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. following an intimate Service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, Inc., 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, Maryland 20746. Interment Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.