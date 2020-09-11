1/1
ERMA TILLER
Erma Tiller "Libby"  
Libby entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was the devoted wife, to Robert Tiller and a loving mother to her one son, Robert Epps. She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and two brothers, and one step-son. Libby is survived by three brothers, three sisters-in-law, one daughter-in-law, three stepchildren, six nieces, four nephews, and many greats and great-great nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Her viewing will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. following an intimate Service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, Inc., 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, Maryland 20746. Interment Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.www.marshallmarchfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
SEP
15
Service
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
