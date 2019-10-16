

ERMA WEINSTEIN



On Monday, October 14, 2019, peacefully at Sunrise of Rockville. Erma was born on September 8, 1921 in Washington, DC. She was the daughter of Alexander and Nettie (Yockelson) Weinstein. She graduated from McKinley Tech High School and worked for the Department of Transportation. She was predeceased by her brothers, Milton, Alvin and Myron, and her sisters-in-law, Harriett (Schooler) and Selma (Schulman) Weinstein. She is survived by her sister-in-law Elsa Sugarman; her nephews Alan, Mark, Gary, Lawrence, Philip and Bram; and her nieces, Alyse Cooper and Jill Finci. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Social Service Agency Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.