ERMAN T. CLAY, SR.

CSM (Ret.) Erman T. Clay Sr. passed away at Prince Georges Hospital on October 11, 2020 at 97 years old. Erman, was born on April 20th 1923 on St. Georges Island, Maryland to Thomas and Viola Clay and predeceased by wife Vanetta Clay. Viewing: November 21, 2020 - 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Memorial: November 21, 2020 - 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., at J. B. Jenkins 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, Maryland 20785. Maximum capacity for service is 48.



