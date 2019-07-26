Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERMONA McGOODWIN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

McGOODWIN ERMONA BESS McGOODWIN Ermona Bess McGoodwin passed on to the next life July 11, 2019 at the age of 78 at her home in Wheaton, Maryland. She was born October 23, 1940 on the family farm at Woodford, Oklahoma to James Vauriece McGoodwin and Mildred Annette Smith McGoodwin. She was a graduate of Springer High School in 1957, attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and earned her Bachelors of Science degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1961. Ermona's love of nature launched her career in the biological sciences, which took her to Maryland in 1964 where she did research on Siphonaptera, and has a species of flea named for her. She later worked for the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration, from which she retired in 1998. Ermona had many interests and accomplishments in her life: She learned French, Spanish, and Hindi and to play the piano. She became a Master Gardener and volunteered for many years at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, National Arboretum and the NIH herb garden. Ermona obtained her pilot's license and owned a Cessna 172. For many years she was an active member of the Ninety-Nines, the international organization of women pilots. Ermona was a world traveler, having visited at least 58 countries and territories on all seven continents. Yet she stayed grounded, regularly returning to her home in Wheaton and the family farm in Oklahoma for rest, relaxation, and spiritual meditation. Ermona was best known for her personality and character: She was fair, thoughtful, warm and kind, practical yet generous, clever at times, gracious and compassionate, and accepting of people of all kinds. She possessed a gentle wit, was a good listener and people sought her advice. Ermona was beloved by her siblings, nieces, and nephews, and had a large and diverse community of friends. Her home in the Washington, DC area opened the doors to experiences in art, culture, and science, not only to herself but to her friends and family as well. Ermona's openness to life and God's creation inspired a deep desire within her to learn more about the spiritual realm and her place within it. She studied sacred writings of many faiths, and practiced daily prayer, meditation, and reading from the Bible. Ermona lived this full life to the best of her ability, with compassion and humility and a lack of judgement of others. Ermona is preceded in death by her parents, and by two brothers-in-law, Paul Beck and Sharon Wilson. She is survived by her sister Gayle Beck of Spiro, Oklahoma; sister Venita Wilson of Woodford, Oklahoma; sister Judy Tidmore and brother-in-law Bill Tidmore of Franklin, Tennessee; brother Cappy McGoodwin and sister-in-law Phyllis McGoodwin of Oklahoma City; eleven nieces and nephews; 14 grand-nieces and -nephews; and by her closest of friends Jean Schreier of Cabin John, Maryland; Betty Olivolo of Kittery, Maine; Robbin Del Nagro of Ajijic, México; and the Dutta family of Lucknow, India. Memorial services for Ermona Bess McGoodwin will be held at Brookside Gardens 1800 Glenallen Ave, Silver Spring, MD at 11am on Monday September 16. The Rev Robbin Del Nagro will officiate. Donations in Ermona's name can be made to Friends of Brookside Garden at www.friendsofbrooksidegardens.org .Donations in Ermona's name can be made to Friends of Brookside Garden at www.friendsofbrooksidegardens.org Published in The Washington Post on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

