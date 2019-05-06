Dr. Ernani G. Menez
Passed on May 1, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Chuchi Menez; father of Jose, Don, Michael, Anthony; and daughters-in-law Laura, Audrey and Christina; proud grandfather to six grandchildren. He was Botanist Emeritus and Research Scientist at Smithsonian Institute Museum of Natural History Botany Department. Funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mount Vernon Highway, Alexandria, VA 22309 on May 7, 2019 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Comfort at 12 Noon.