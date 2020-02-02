Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERNEIDO OLIVA. View Sign Service Information Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson 1050 York Road Towson , MD 21204 (410)-823-1700 Send Flowers Notice

OLIVA Maj. Gen. Erneido Andrés Oliva A soldier's soldier and leader of men, Major General (DCNG, retired) Erneido Andrés Oliva, passed away after a brief illness on January 30, 2020, at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. He was 87 years old. His life exemplified three core principles, love of family, military service, and an unquenching desire to return democracy and freedom to his Cuban homeland. Born in Aguacate, Cuba, Oliva attended the Cuban Military Academy, was honored by being named commander of the cadets and graduated in 1954. At the age of 28, Oliva distinguished himself as the second in command of the Assault Brigade 2506 during the Bay of Pigs Invasion in April 1961. He led the brigadistas against overwhelming odds, and always remembered with great pride the valor, determination and selfless sacrifice that his men exhibited in the heat of battle. After spending 20 months in Castro's prisons, he was ransomed to the United States with other members of the Brigade. He presented President John F. Kennedy with the Brigade flag at a ceremony at the Orange Bowl in Miami on December 29, 1962. Oliva joined the U.S. Army shortly after arriving in the United States. His later activities in the Representación Cubana del Exilio (RECE) and with other civilian organizations enabled him to fight communism on multiple levels Oliva rejoined the U.S. Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. In 1970 he moved to Washington, DC and joined the District of Columbia National Guard (DCNG). He was promoted to Brigadier General of the line in 1984, and among his many duties, he commanded a brigade that supported the Southern European Task Force (SETAF). In July 1987, President Ronald Reagan appointed him to the position of Deputy Commanding General of the D.C. Army National Guard. He was promoted to Major General in December 1992. Oliva's military honors included the U.S. Army Legion of Merit, the Army Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the National Guard Distinguished Service Medal and the National Guard Meritorious Service Medal. He graduated from the Army War College, the Army Command and General Staff College and received a Master's Degree from American University in Washington, DC. After retiring from the military, Oliva founded the Cuban American Military Council (CAMCO) in 1996 with membership from individuals who had served in Cuba's Constitutional Army, Cuba's Revolutionary Army, the Brigade 2506, and the U.S. Armed Forces. He had the unique distinction of being a second lieutenant in all four of those armies. CAMCO's mission was to peacefully bring freedom to the Cuban people through cooperation with the Cuban military. General Oliva is survived by his wife of 61 years, Graciela, his children, Maria Oliva-Hemker, a physician, Antonio Oliva, an aerospace engineer, a sister and two grandsons. Arrangements are being made for burial with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 2, 2020

