ERNEST "Ernie" ARNOLD
Ernest Aaron Arnold "Ernie"
Ernest ("Ernie") A Arnold, 87, of Woodbridge, VA, was joined with his Heavenly Father on October 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Carol. He is survived by sons Mark and Eric, daughter Kristin, daughters-in-law Karen and Katherine, sister-in-law Audrey Jean (John) Westberg, brother-in-law George (Haab), eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Following a successful career in sales, Ernie enjoyed doing yard work, watching sports and volunteering, particularly helping individuals with disabilities. He was named Volunteer of the Year by Brain Injury Services of Fairfax in 1998. Services private.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
