Dr. Maurice Watson, Senior Pastor of the Metropolitan Baptist Church, and the Deacons Ministry extend sincere condolences to the Bailey, Avant, and Diggs Families in the loss of our beloved Deacon Ernest Bailey. He modeled Christian servanthood and taught many what it means to be a Deacon by the life he lived, the service he gave, and the lives he touched in his almost 45 years of service. We celebrate Deacon Bailey's life and service legacy, and we stand ready to assist and serve you in any way we can. May God bless and keep you in the days ahead.
Deacon BJ Brooks