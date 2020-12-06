Lord you have called a true soldier home. Thank you for allowing Deacon Ernest F Bailey to be apart of our lives. It was such a blessing to take in all the wisdom that he so willing shared with Larry and I as we went through training to becone Deacon and Deaconess and not only then but the entire time we got to know him. He was a true prayer warrior. He was honored to serve as a Deacon and didn't take it for granted. He will be truly missed. Rest well Deacon Bailey your work on this earth is done.

Larry & Diane Day

Friend