ERNEST BAILEY
Ernest Bailey  
On December 1, 2020 passed away at Sentara Obici Hospital, Suffolk, VA. Services at a later date. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
December 5, 2020
December 5, 2020
A great man of GOD. Will be missed.
Michael Lee
Friend
December 5, 2020
Deacon Bailey was a jewel, he will be missed. He had such a wonderful spirit. Celia and Chanel Washington,
Celia Washington
December 5, 2020
Lord you have called a true soldier home. Thank you for allowing Deacon Ernest F Bailey to be apart of our lives. It was such a blessing to take in all the wisdom that he so willing shared with Larry and I as we went through training to becone Deacon and Deaconess and not only then but the entire time we got to know him. He was a true prayer warrior. He was honored to serve as a Deacon and didn't take it for granted. He will be truly missed. Rest well Deacon Bailey your work on this earth is done.
Larry & Diane Day
Friend
December 5, 2020
Larry & Diane Day
Friend
December 5, 2020
Truly a beacon on light to many of us at the MBC of Largo, MD. On behalf of the Council of Elders and my family, you will forever be in our hearts. Blessings and Love, D. Jones
Deborah Jones
December 5, 2020
Dr. Maurice Watson, Senior Pastor of the Metropolitan Baptist Church, and the Deacons Ministry extend sincere condolences to the Bailey, Avant, and Diggs Families in the loss of our beloved Deacon Ernest Bailey. He modeled Christian servanthood and taught many what it means to be a Deacon by the life he lived, the service he gave, and the lives he touched in his almost 45 years of service. We celebrate Deacon Bailey's life and service legacy, and we stand ready to assist and serve you in any way we can. May God bless and keep you in the days ahead.
Deacon BJ Brooks
