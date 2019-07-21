The Washington Post

ERNEST BOWMAN II

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Redeemer Presbyterian
1423 Girard St. NE
Washington, DC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Redeemer Presbyterian
1423 Girard St. NE
Washington, DC
ERNEST BOWMAN II  
(Age 30)  

Ernest Bowman II, of Washington, DC, departed this earthly life on Monday, July 15, 2019. He leaves cherished memories with his loving parents, Ernest and Gwenellen Corley Bowman; his adorable daughter, Drew Bowman; sister, Laura Ann McKan; brother, Shawn Bowman; and grandfather, Andrew P. Corely, Jr. Also surviving is an uncle, Richard Corley; aunts, Angie Demery and Shelly Corley; three great-aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Church of the Redeemer Presbyterian, 1423 Girard St. NE, Washington, DC 20017. Visitation: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

Published in The Washington Post on July 21, 2019
