Ernest L. Brisson
Ernest "Ernie" Brisson, age 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Rockville, Maryland surrounded by his family on August 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Georgette Brisson who remained devoted to him over their 59 years of marriage. Son of the late George and Grace (Chabot) Brisson, he was the idolized brother of Jacqueline Bourdon, Colette Cardelli, Lucille Patterson and the late Rene Brisson and Dolores Pires. He is survived by four children, Marc (Cheryl) Brisson, Jay (Cindy) Brisson, Sandra (Jay) Knight, and Tracey (Hunter) Ballow, eight beautiful grandchildren,a great-grandson and many treasured nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD 20853. Those wishing to make a commemorative contribution may contact the Holy Cross Health and Hospice Foundation (trinityhealthathome.org/donate
).