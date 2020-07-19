

ERNEST MORGAN CAMPBELL

On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Ernest Campbell passed away in the comfort of his home. After many years of work, Ernest retired from McKesson Medical supplies in Land over, MD. Ernest leaves behind his two daughters, one son-in-law and two grandsons and one granddaughter with seven great grandchildren. Family and friends may visit the family at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722 on July 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. viewing and 10:30 a.m. funeral. Interment to follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.



