

Ernest Charles Clifford, Jr.

(Age 87)



Of Silver Spring, Maryland passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Ernest is survived by Patricia Clifford; Randall Clifford, Michael Clifford, and Barbara (Clifford) Dicks.

Ernest was preceded in death by his wife Bernice Helen (Carbonneau) Clifford; son David Clifford; father Ernest Charles Clifford, Sr. and mother Ellen O'Neil Clifford.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20904

A mass will be held on Friday January 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at The Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, MD 20866. A celebration of life will follow the mass at Norbeck Country Club, 17200 Cashell Road, Rockville, MD 20853

Interment with military honors will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20906.