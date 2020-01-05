The Washington Post

ERNEST CLIFFORD Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERNEST CLIFFORD Jr..
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
The Church of the Resurrection
3315 Greencastle Road
Burtonsville, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
Norbeck Country Club
17200 Cashell Road
Rockville, MD
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
13801 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Ernest Charles Clifford, Jr.  
(Age 87)  

Of Silver Spring, Maryland passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Ernest is survived by Patricia Clifford; Randall Clifford, Michael Clifford, and Barbara (Clifford) Dicks.
Ernest was preceded in death by his wife Bernice Helen (Carbonneau) Clifford; son David Clifford; father Ernest Charles Clifford, Sr. and mother Ellen O'Neil Clifford.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20904
A mass will be held on Friday January 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at The Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, MD 20866. A celebration of life will follow the mass at Norbeck Country Club, 17200 Cashell Road, Rockville, MD 20853
Interment with military honors will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20906.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon