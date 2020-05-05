ERNEST A. De MARCO
Ernest A. De Marco "Ernie", age 83 of Annandale, VA and formerly of Philadelphia, PA passed away on April 30, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years to Eileen (Ginaldi); devoted father of Maria Reed (Ryan); son of the late Ernest and Philomena De Marco; brother of Mario (Kay) and the late Benjamin. He is also survived by two cherished granddaughters, Gaetana and Angelina and many nieces and nephews. Services private. Online condolences and fond memories of Ernie may be offered to the family at