The Washington Post

ERNEST "Ernie" De MARCO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERNEST "Ernie" De MARCO.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ERNEST A. De MARCO  

Ernest A. De Marco "Ernie", age 83 of Annandale, VA and formerly of Philadelphia, PA passed away on April 30, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years to Eileen (Ginaldi); devoted father of Maria Reed (Ryan); son of the late Ernest and Philomena De Marco; brother of Mario (Kay) and the late Benjamin. He is also survived by two cherished granddaughters, Gaetana and Angelina and many nieces and nephews. Services private. Online condolences and fond memories of Ernie may be offered to the family at
Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon