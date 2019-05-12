

ERNEST GARNELL FANT (Age 87)



Of Woodbridge, VA. He departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington, VA. He is survived by his wife, Isabelle Flora Fant; children, Natalie H. Fant of Woodbridge, VA and Caroline V. Fant of California; two sisters, Marzella Dawkins of New York and Dorothy Haime of The Bronx, NY and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019. Food, refreshments and fellowship from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Visitation from 11 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:45 a.m. Connecting Links Ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at The Holy Family Catholic Church, 14160 Ferndale Rd., Woodbridge, VA 22193. Interment Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA at 2 p.m. Arrangements. by Lyles Funeral Service, serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, Director, Lic. VA/MD/DC, 800-388-1913.