ERNEST GUNTER FONTHEIM
On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Ernest Gunter Fontheim of Washington, DC and Ann Arbor, MI. Beloved husband of Margot Fontheim, devoted father of Eva Fontheim and Claude (Orit Frenkel) Fontheim, cherished grandfather of Jordan, Arielle and Maya Fontheim. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec Street, NW, Washington, DC 20008. Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. The family will be observing shiva at the residence of Claude Fontheim on Sunday July 14 and on Tuesday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. Contributions in his name may be made to Beth Israel Synagogue, Ann Arbor, Michigan and to the Leo Baeck Institute, New York, NY. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington contract.