ERNEST JEROME JOHNSON SR. (Age 73)

Transitioned on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 23 at Freemans Funeral Chapel, 7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD. Visitation 10 a.m. until Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD.



