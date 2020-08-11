1/
ERNEST KRAFT
Ernest Kraft (Age 92)  
Ernest Kraft, passed away peacefully at his sons and daughters-in-law home on August 5, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease and a stroke. Ernest was born and raised in Trenton, NJ, graduated from Hamilton High School and spent a year at Trenton State College before serving in the US Army during the Korean war. In 1960 Ernest moved his family to University Park, Maryland working the majority of his career for Owings Corning Fiberglass as a mid-Atlantic sales manager in charge of underground tanks and loved spending his summers at Sherwood Forest on the Severn River. He enjoyed exercising, running, playing tennis, softball, played organized soccer all the way into his 70's and was famously known for doing backflips into the pool at Sherwood Forest into his 80's! Ernest was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be missed by many. He was predeceased in death by his wife Marjorie Kraft, son Kenneth Kraft, brothers George Kraft and Donald H. Kraft, and niece Marjorie Mead. He is survived by his son Donald J. Kraft and his wife Linda, grandsons Sean and Jason Kraft, sister-in-law Anne Kraft, nephews Neil Chamberlain and Christopher Kraft, nieces Carloyn Perialas, Diane Whitney, Patty Borland, Angela Wilson, and Bernadette Branigan. He also survived by many friends. Due to the Coronavirus, a graveside service will be held at a later date at Crosswicks Cemetery located at Crosswicks Hamilton Square Rd. in Crosswicks, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Cards of sympathy are welcome at Don and Linda Kraft's home.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

