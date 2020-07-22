Of Clifton, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Ann Guyer Levy; brother, Gilfrid Levy (Michele); daughters, Melissa Levy (John Kokola), Candice Levy Wesson (Mark Handy); and grandchildren, Talia Wesson, Emily Handy, Jake Handy, and Alexander Kokola. Ernie was a devoted family man. He delighted in marching band competitions, theater performances, and hockey games alike if his children or grandchildren were participating. He also loved camping, sailing, and skiing with the family. Ernie loved to laugh and make others laugh. He was a longtime member and volunteer at Beth El Hebrew Congregation where he served on the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, and as synagogue Vice President, chair of the Ways and Means Committee, and Trustee of the Permanent Endowment Fund. He was known for his great sense of humor and would strike up a conversation with everyone he met. He had an inventive spirit that prompted him to send suggestions to businesses for improving products and procedures. He also loved cars and keeping up to date with their latest technology. A graveside service will take place at King David Memorial Gardens on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. The service is open to the public (with masks and social distancing). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Ernie's honor be made to the Permanent Endowment Fund at Beth El Hebrew Congregation, 3830 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA 22304.