ERNEST G. MILLER (Age 61)
On Tuesday, February 12, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved son of the late Mildred E. and Harry A. Miller, Sr.; brother of Jean M. Thompson (Robert), Patricia M. Shrieves (Paul), Harry A. Miller, Jr. (Susan), John J. Miller (Carole), and the late Barbara A. Bonner and Mary E. Toledo. He is also survived by loving nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at St. Camillus Church, 1600 St. Camillus Drive, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Montgomery County Humane Society, 601 S. Stonestreet Ave., Rockville, MD 20850.