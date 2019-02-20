ERNEST MILLER

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERNEST MILLER.

 

ERNEST G. MILLER (Age 61)  

On Tuesday, February 12, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved son of the late Mildred E. and Harry A. Miller, Sr.; brother of Jean M. Thompson (Robert), Patricia M. Shrieves (Paul), Harry A. Miller, Jr. (Susan), John J. Miller (Carole), and the late Barbara A. Bonner and Mary E. Toledo. He is also survived by loving nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at St. Camillus Church, 1600 St. Camillus Drive, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Montgomery County Humane Society, 601 S. Stonestreet Ave., Rockville, MD 20850.

logo
Funeral Home
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.