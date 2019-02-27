Ernest Richard Morris (Age 82)
Passed away peacefully at his home in Bluemont, Virginia on Feb 24, 2019. He was born on December 8, 1936 and grew up in Arlington, Virginia. He was a Police Officer with Arlington County for 32 years and served also a Military Police officer for the US Army Reserves. His favorite hobby was searching for arrowheads. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching and traveling.
"Ernie" was predeceased by his parents, John and Virginia Thompson Morris, wife Virginia Foley and brother, John Donald Morris. He is survived by three children, Cindy Perry, Ernie Morris (wife Loretta) and David Morris (wife Tracey), three stepchildren, Rick Day, Stephanie Banton (husband Richard) and Tim Day, five grandchildren, Allison Deavers, Stephanie Smith
, David Morris and Maya and Jamie Banton, and one great-grandson, Lane Smith.
Funeral arrangements will be held at Arlington Funeral Home. For details visit DiginityMemorial.com
.