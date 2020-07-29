

Ernest Eugene Norfolk "gene"

Ernest Eugene "Gene" Norfolk, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully at his home on July 13, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born September 25, 1932 to William and Myrtle on their family farm in Upper Marlboro, MD. From a young age, Gene was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed tobacco farming, hunting and playing sports well into adulthood. Later he began a career delivering ice cream for Delvale, and retired after 40 years as a Route Supervisor for Embassy Dairy. Farming was always in Gene's blood and in retirement he enjoyed spending his time outside in his garden growing fruits and vegetables to share with his family. His most honored role in retirement was being "Pop" to his grandchildren and chauffeur for them and his beloved wife. He was preceded in death by his first and only love, his wife of 62 years, Betty Jane McLaughlin. Additionally, preceded by his parents, William and Myrtle Norfolk; his sisters Genevieve Lloyd, Shirley Aley, and brother Charles "Wiggy." Gene is survived by his two children, Ernest Eugene "Gene" Norfolk, Jr. (Susan) and Sharon Lynn Beall (Danny); and five loving grandchildren, Ryan, Sarah, and Reed Norfolk and Brandon and Daniel Beall. He is also survived by in-laws Jim and Ellen McLaughlin, Shirley McLaughlin, and Walter Aley; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to Covid-19 and the safety of family and friends, the family has decided to postpone a memorial service; in 2021 on the first anniversary of his death, the family will host a Remembrance for Gene.



