ERNEST NORWOOD
On Sunday, March 17, 2019, Ernest William Norwood, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, peacefully entered eternal rest. The only son of Ernest and Hilda Ponsyer Norwood, both deceased. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Hilda Guess Norwood; only son, Donatien William Norwood; grandchildren Briana Elyse, Morganne Paige and William Bryce Norwood; daughter-in-law Debra Vanessa Norwood; grandson-in-law, Wade Lafayette Robinson; a host of other relatives and many friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, April 6, 2019, Viewing 10 a.m. until time of funeral 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 8710 Old Branch Ave., Clinton, MD 20735. Internment 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.