ERNEST OWENS

Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Goshen United Methodist Church
19615 Goshen Rd
Gaithersburg, DC
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Goshen United Methodist Church
19615 Goshen Rd
Gaithersburg, DC
Earnest Stanley Owens  

Peacefully on July 15, 2019 at his residence. Stanley leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his loving memory, a brother, Lionel Owens, sister, Marlene Owens, sister-in-law, Anna Belle Owens, a devoted niece, April Randolph (Tim), a devoted nephew, Pat Claggett, and a devoted friend, Ward Knowles, as well as a host of other family and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Goshen United Methodist Church, 19615 Goshen Rd, Gaithersburg, MD from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Brooke Grove-Stewartown Cemetery. Care entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
