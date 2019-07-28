Earnest Stanley Owens
Peacefully on July 15, 2019 at his residence. Stanley leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his loving memory, a brother, Lionel Owens, sister, Marlene Owens, sister-in-law, Anna Belle Owens, a devoted niece, April Randolph (Tim), a devoted nephew, Pat Claggett, and a devoted friend, Ward Knowles, as well as a host of other family and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Goshen United Methodist Church, 19615 Goshen Rd, Gaithersburg, MD from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Brooke Grove-Stewartown Cemetery. Care entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.