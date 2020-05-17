

Ernest Settle "Pete"



Of Annandale, VA, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Pete was the beloved husband of Patsy Settle for 63 years; devoted father of Tyra Norwood, Dana Kuntz, and Kyle Settle; and loving grandfather of Brittany Tutem, Stephanie Stallings, Taylor Norwood, Kacey Norwood, Brett Norwood, and Ava Settle. Pete is also survived by one great grandchild, Hailey Tutem. Pete grew up in Washington, DC. His love for his family was admired by all. He was an avid Washingtonian sports fan a passion he passed onto all his children. A private graveside service was held at Fairfax Memorial Park on Friday, May 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Floris UMC Covid-19 Relief Fund at 13600 FryingPan Road, Herndon, VA 20171. Designate Memorials - Settle on the memo line.