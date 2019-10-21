The Washington Post

ERNEST E. SMITH, JR. "Turk"  

On October 8, 2019, Ernest "Turk" Smith passed away at his home in Washington, DC. Turk was born on September 8, 1932 in Washington, DC to the late Ernest and Willie Marie Smith. He served honorably in the United States Navy and the U.S. Government as a Deputy United States Marshal. He is survived by his daughter, Tanya C. Smith; his son-in-law, Roman A. Smith; his adorable grandsons, Xavier and Zuri; his brothers Walter Smith (Yvonne) and Charles "Donnie" Smith (Carolyn); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral Arrangements: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE, Washington, DC. Visitation with family 10 a.m.; funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 21, 2019
