

Ernest Louis Solar "Ernie"



Passed peacefully on December 13, 2019. He was born in Mallory, West Virginia on January 24, 1939.

Ernie was a U.S. Army veteran and worked for Montgomery County Public Schools for 30 years as a computer programmer. He served as Chairman of the Board for Montgomery County Teachers Federal Credit Union, was the president of the Washington, DC chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors, a member of the Washington, DC chapter of the Freemasons and Scottish Rites, and a member of the Purcellville, Church of Christ.

Ernie is survived by his loving wife, Carol, brother Otis of Chicago, IL, his two daughters, Robin Doyle of Ashburn, VA and Retha Pokryfki of Laurel, MD, his son, Ernest Solar of Lovettsville, VA; beloved grandchildren, Paige, Kurt, Christian, Cassandra, Alyvia, Tahlia, and Lachlan.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Purcellville Church of Christ in Purcellville, VA at 11 a.m.