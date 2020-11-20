Ernest Keith Steele was born on January 10, 1927, in Iron Mountain, Michigan. From the beginning it was decided to use his middle name and it has been that way ever since, except when he was in the Army. When he was in his third or fourth year of grade school, the family moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, and after a year they moved to Chatham, NJ. After four years, they moved to the D.C. area just as Keith was ready to start high school. Shortly after graduating in 1944, he was inducted into the army, had basic training in Florida, and was sent to Italy. During this time his father passed away and his sister Ellen passed away at the age of 19. After completing his time in service Keith attended and graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in microbiology and a minor in chemistry. He met Juanita Murphy at the Mt. Rainier Methodist Church and married her in June of 1950. They had three children, Ernest Jr., Martha, and Michael. At that time Keith was working at the yeast plant on Bladensburg Rd. But for a short time before Michael was born he was transferred to Pekin Illinois. He soon found a new position as a food technologist with the Federal government and moved back to Maryland. In 1976 Juanita died from cancer. Having had a happy marriage, Keith did not realize he would be having a new chapter in his book of life. He began dating Genevieve Tayloe, a widow he met at work, and they were married in 1978. They purchased a home together in Montgomery County. Eventually they both retired and spent their time gardening and traveling. In April of 1999 they moved to Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg, becoming very active in many activities there including the Democratic Club, the Historical Society, Keese School, the Garden Club, and choir. Keith and Genevieve were very philanthropic and supported many good causes. They enjoyed being grandparents and hosted wonderful Christmas Eve celebrations with the family each year. Genevieve predeceased Keith in July of 2019. After a long life in which he was beloved to many, especially his family, he passed away Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020. He is survived by his three children, Ernest Steele, Jr., Martha Ronayne (Mike), and Michael Steele (Pam); grandchildren, Juanita Hilseberg (Joe), Teresa McAllister (Dan), Michael Ronayne, Jr., Michelle Steele, and Andrew Steele; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. A graveside service and interment will be held privately at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Please sign the family guestbook at: