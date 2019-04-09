ERNEST TURNER, JR.
Transitioned to enternal life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the residence. He is preceded by wife Loretta Cox Turner; son Darryl Turner; father Ernest Turner; brother William Turner; and sister Sandra Scott and leaves to mourn devoted daughter Tonia Turner, loving granddaughter Brianna Jeffries; mother Mary Frances Turner; one brother James Turner (MaryJo); and four sisters Carolyn Bowman, Joyce Ann Smith
, Patsy Turner and Norma Lundy (Raymond). Service on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Horton Funeral Chapel, 600 Kennedy St. NW.