ERNEST TURNER Jr.

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERNEST TURNER Jr..

 
 

ERNEST TURNER, JR.  

Transitioned to enternal life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the residence. He is preceded by wife Loretta Cox Turner; son Darryl Turner; father Ernest Turner; brother William Turner; and sister Sandra Scott and leaves to mourn devoted daughter Tonia Turner, loving granddaughter Brianna Jeffries; mother Mary Frances Turner; one brother James Turner (MaryJo); and four sisters Carolyn Bowman, Joyce Ann Smith, Patsy Turner and Norma Lundy (Raymond). Service on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Horton Funeral Chapel, 600 Kennedy St. NW.
Funeral Home
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-9000
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 9, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.