

ERNEST YOUNG WILLIAMS, JR.

(Age 79)



Ernest Y. Williams, Jr., affectionately known as "Johnny", of Washington, DC, passed away on May 5, 2019. A native Washingtonian, born on December 9, 1939 to Ernest Williams, Sr. "EY" and Matilda Williams, both of Nevis, West Indies. Ernest was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Williams. He is survived by his son, Ernest (Alycia) Williams, III and daughter Hope Williams; his sisters, Shirley and Joan Williams; his nephews, Charles and Alex Thomas; his grandson, Ernest Williams, IV and a host of family and friends who will cherish his memory. Viewing will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9 a.m., followed by Homegoing Service at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Rock Creek Episcopal Parish, 201 Allison St., NW, with interment to follow at Rock Creek Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.