ERNEST WILLIAMS
1933 - 2020
ERNEST WILLIAMS (Age 86)  
Of Capitol Heights, MD passed away on August 6, 2020. He was born to the late James and Lucille Williams on October 20, 1933, in Washington, DC.While living in DC, Ernest made life-long friends, from his days on Calen Street, and singing and playing guitar with a local group called The Tears. Known for being a good cook, Ernest, and his wife "Sofie" managed the Happy Inn restaurant on Good Hope Rd, SE, from 1975 to 2003. Specializing in comfort and soul food, Ernest knew how we liked it. His home cooking, coupled with his wife's famous iced tea and lemonade, was highly popular and enjoyed by those he served in and beyond his southeast community. Before falling ill, Ernest enjoyed, gardening with his wife; watching his beloved Redskins play football; hosting cook-outs for family and friends; reading his daily newspaper, followed by an occasional political discussion; and strumming his guitar, every now and then. He loved to dance and was the first one on the dance floor any time he heard Marvin Gaye and Earth, Wind and Fire.Blessed with a loving family, Ernest is survived by his devoted wife Sofia Williams, his daughter Tishawn; two sons, Ernest Jr. (Joyce) and Anthony; eight grand children; and one great grand child. He is also survived by one brother, Joseph Williams (Grace) of Brunswick, GA, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. We mourn his loss and are thankful for cherished memories. In addition to his parents, Ernest is preceded in death by three brothers - James, Walter, and Bernard Williams, and five sisters - Elizabeth Kinard, Nettie Daffin, Ruth Williams, Dorothy Harris and Marie Maynor. Home Going Service for Ernest will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Viewing: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. will be a revolving visitation (social distancing). Service: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., with limited attendance and live-streaming.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 13, 2020.
