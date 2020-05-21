Ernestina Hernandez
"Tina" (Age 100)
On Friday, May 8, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away peacefully at home. She was born in Calpulalpan, Tlaxcala Mexico, on June 16, 1919. Tina was the beloved wife of Andres Hernandez until his death in 2008; mother of Andy Hernandez, Patti (Roy)Bohr, and the late Sara Cristina Gonzalez; Sister of the late Ernesto Rosas. Also survived by her grandchildren Amy and Michael Bohr (Andrea), Celina Huber (Kevin), and the late Joshua Bohr. Her great grandchildren Melissa, Eric, Sean Bailey, Tim, Sara Huber, and Joshua, Catalina Bohr. Her great- great - granddaughter Andrina. Visitation Tuesday, May 26, 2020 3 to 5 p.m. Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Silver Spring, MD. Private burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. (SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC). Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.theaftd.org/
